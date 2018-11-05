Here are some of the highlights from Friday's sectional meet at Unity Junior High School in Tolono ...
-
PBL Junior High School track and field at IESA Class AA sectionals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Ryder James runs in the 1,600-meter run during Friday's IESA Class AA Tolono Unity Sectional.
-
PBL Junior High School track and field at IESA Class AA sectionals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Brandon Knight throws the discus during Friday’s IESA Class AA Tolono Unity Sectional.
-
PBL Junior High School track and field at IESA Class AA sectionals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kayden Snelling throws the shot put during Friday’s IESA Class AA Tolono Unity Sectional.
-
PBL Junior High School track and field at IESA Class AA sectionals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kendall Swanson throws the shot put during Friday’s IESA Class AA Tolono Unity Sectional.
-
PBL Junior High School track and field at IESA Class AA sectionals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Carson Rigsby runs in the 100-meter dash during Friday’s IESA Class AA Tolono Unity Sectional.
-
PBL Junior High School track and field at IESA Class AA sectionals
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Landen Barfield runs in the 1,600-meter run during Friday’s IESA Class AA Tolono Unity Sectional.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.