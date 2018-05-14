The 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
HS Track: 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Meet
Photographer: Robin Scholz
Ridgeview's Mason Barr wins the 100 Hurdles in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Prairie Central's Chandlar (cq) Ifft in the pole vault in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Urbana's Micah Stearns in the pole vault in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
The high jump in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
The high jump in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
The high jump in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
The high jump in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
GCMS' Claire Rutherford in the discus throw in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Tuscola's Cassie Russo in the discus throw in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Bismarck-Kenning's Sabrina Martinez in the discus throw in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Urbana's Lanaeja Carter in the discus throw in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Danville's Quemarii Williams the 400 Meter Dash in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
GCMS's Jacey Goin wins in the 4X800 Relay in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Unity's Kylie Decker comes in second in the 4X800 Relay in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Hand off's in the 4X800 Relay in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Salt Fork's Logan Appleton hands off to Landon Labaw in the 4X800 Relay in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Hand off's in the 4X800 Relay in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Fans cheer in the 4X800 Relay in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Salt Fork's Dawson Rogers wins in the 4X800 Relay in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Monticello's Sydney Buchanan wins the 4X100 relay in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Unity's Steven Migut wins the 4X100 relay in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Unity's Quinn Shannon in the pole vault in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Mahomet-Seymour's Jessica Franklin starts the 800 Meter Run in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Kerri Gordo's Luke Brewer wins the 3200 in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Monticello's Emelia Ness wins the 100 Hurdles in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Monticello's Mattie Lieb wins the 100 Meter in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Unity's Dawson Kaiser wins the 100 Meter Dash in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Mahomet-Seymour's Jessica Franklin wins the 800 Meter Run in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Danville's Michael Moreman wins the 800 Meter Run in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Urbana in the 4X200 Relay in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Urbana wins the 4X200 Relay in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Prairie Central's Connor Haab wins in the 4X200 Relay in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
GCMS' Melanie Dykes wins the 400 Meter Dash in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Kurt Hall encourages his son, Arcola's Layton Hall in the 3200 in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Danville's Quemarii Williams, right, beats out teammate Phillip Hall to win the 400 Meter Dash in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Hand off's in the 4X800 Relay in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Hand off's in the 4X800 Relay in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Hand off's in the 4X800 Relay in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Hand off's in the 4X800 Relay in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Hand off's in the 4X800 Relay in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Salt Fork's Rachel Anderson reacts after finding out shethrew 146'-9" in the discus throw in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Centennial's Antonio Buchanan in the high jump in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Danville's Ameia Wilson in the long jump in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Centennial's Samuel Daniel comes in second in the 4X800 Relay in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
Runners start their stopwatches at the start of the 3200 in the 2018 News-Gazette Honor Roll Track Meet at Urbana High School on Monday, May 14, 2018.
