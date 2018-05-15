Here are some of the highlights from Tuesday's IHSA Class 2A regional semifinal game at McGraw Park in Bloomington ...
-
PBL softball at Bloomington Central Catholic
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Kelbie Hayden bats during Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Bloomington Central Catholic Regional semifinal game against BCC.
-
PBL softball at Bloomington Central Catholic
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Baylee Cosgrove (5) bats during Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Bloomington Central Catholic Regional semifinal game against BCC.
-
PBL softball at Bloomington Central Catholic
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Emily Adwell pitches during Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Bloomington Central Catholic Regional semifinal game against BCC.
-
PBL softball at Bloomington Central Catholic
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Kayla Adwell catches an infield fly ball during Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Bloomington Central Catholic Regional semifinal game against BCC.
-
PBL softball at Bloomington Central Catholic
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mallorie Ecker pitches during Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Bloomington Central Catholic Regional semifinal game against BCC.
-
PBL softball at Bloomington Central Catholic
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Cassidi Nuckols looks to throw to first base after getting the force-out at second base during Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Bloomington Central Catholic Regional semifinal game against BCC.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.