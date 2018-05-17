Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's sectional meet at GCMS High School ...
2018 IHSA Class 1A Gibson City Boys Track and Field Sectional
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Jonathan Muller runs in the 100-meter dash during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Gibson City Sectional.
PBL’s Jake Rich warms up for the shot put finals during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Gibson City Sectional.
PBL’s Curtis Phillips and GCMS’s Caleb Dunham run in the 110-meter hurdles during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Gibson City Sectional.
GCMS’s Isaiah Chatman runs in the 110-meter hurdles during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Gibson City Sectional.
PBL’s Dylan Polson runs in the 100-meter dash during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Gibson City Sectional.
GCMS’s Ethan Kasper runs in the 100-meter dash during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Gibson City Sectional.
PBL’s Brady Barfield runs in the 800-meter run during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Gibson City Sectional.
PBL’s Jordan Giese and GCMS’s Tyler Ricks run in the 800-meter run during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Gibson City Sectional.
GCMS’s Tyler Ricks runs in the 800-meter run during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Gibson City Sectional.
GCMS’s Marcus Baillie runs in the 4x200 relay during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Gibson City Sectional.
GCMS’s Isaiah Chatman runs in the 4x200 relay during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Gibson City Sectional.
PBL’s Riley Cuppernell runs in the 4x200 relay during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Gibson City Sectional.
PBL’s T.J. Jones, left, runs after receiving the baton from teammate Jonathan Muller during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Gibson City Sectional.
PBL’s T.J. Jones runs in the 4x200 relay during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Gibson City Sectional.
PBL’s Garrett Bachtold runs in the 4x200 relay during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Gibson City Sectional.
GCMS’s Caleb Bleich, right, and Ryland Holt run in the 400-meter dash during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Gibson City Sectional.
GCMS’s Caleb Bleich runs in the 400-meter dash during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Gibson City Sectional.
GCMS's Ryland Holt runs in the 400-meter dash during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Gibson City Sectional.
PBL’s Kris Hewerdine runs in the 300-meter hurdles during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Gibson City Sectional.
GCMS’s Manuel Portal runs in the 1,600-meter run during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Gibson City Sectional.
PBL’s Kody Harrison, left, and Alec St. Julien run in the 1,600-meter run during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Gibson City Sectional.
PBL’s Kody Harrison runs in the 1,600-meter run during Thursday’s IHSA Class 1A Gibson City Sectional.
