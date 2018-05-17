Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's IHSA Class 2A regional semifinal game at Scheiwe Field in Buckley ...
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker, left, tags a baserunner out at home plate during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A PBL Regional semifinal game against Olympia.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ben Jarboe pitches during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A PBL Regional semifinal game against Olympia.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drake Schrodt (26) slides back toward first base during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A PBL Regional semifinal game against Olympia.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Ben McClure makes a catch in left field during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A PBL Regional semifinal game against Olympia.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Dalton Busboom, left, tags a baserunner out at third base during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A PBL Regional semifinal game against Olympia.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Drake Schrodt makes a catch in right field during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A PBL Regional semifinal game against Olympia.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede, left, tries to tag a baserunner out at second base during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A PBL Regional semifinal game against Olympia.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Keaton Krumwiede (24) tries to tag a baserunner out at second base during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A PBL Regional semifinal game against Olympia.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Mason Ecker pitches during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A PBL Regional semifinal game against Olympia.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) slides toward third base during Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A PBL Regional semifinal game against Olympia.
