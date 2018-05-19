Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's IHSA Class 2A El Paso-Gridley Regional championship game at South Pointe Park in El Paso ...
-
GCMS softball vs. Olympia (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the GCMS softball team meet for a postgame talk after Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A El Paso-Gridley Regional championship game against Stanford Olympia.
-
GCMS softball vs. Olympia (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Madison Eberle high-fives head coach Taylor Rubarts as she rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A El Paso-Gridley Regional championship game against Stanford Olympia.
-
GCMS softball vs. Olympia (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Madison Eberle is greeted by teammates as she crosses home plate after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A El Paso-Gridley Regional championship game against Stanford Olympia.
-
GCMS softball vs. Olympia (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Emily Clinton bats during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A El Paso-Gridley Regional championship game against Stanford Olympia.
-
GCMS softball vs. Olympia (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Madi Eberle pitches during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A El Paso-Gridley Regional championship game against Stanford Olympia.
-
GCMS softball vs. Olympia (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Lindsey Heinz tags a baserunner out at home plate during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A El Paso-Gridley Regional championship game against Stanford Olympia.
-
GCMS softball vs. Olympia (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Dani Eckerty bats during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A El Paso-Gridley Regional championship game against Stanford Olympia.
-
GCMS softball vs. Olympia (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt bats during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A El Paso-Gridley Regional championship game against Stanford Olympia.
-
GCMS softball vs. Olympia (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Lindsey Heinz bats during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A El Paso-Gridley Regional championship game against Stanford Olympia.
-
GCMS softball vs. Olympia (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Maci Bielfeldt (25) tries to field a ground ball during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A El Paso-Gridley Regional championship game against Stanford Olympia.
-
GCMS softball vs. Olympia (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Madison Eberle (6) tries to tag a baserunner out at home plate during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A El Paso-Gridley Regional championship game against Stanford Olympia.
-
GCMS softball vs. Olympia (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS's Hannah Hathaway bats during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A El Paso-Gridley Regional championship game against Stanford Olympia.
-
GCMS softball vs. Olympia (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Autumn Carter bats during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A El Paso-Gridley Regional championship game against Stanford Olympia.
-
GCMS softball vs. Olympia (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Madison Eberle bats during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A El Paso-Gridley Regional championship game against Stanford Olympia.
-
GCMS softball vs. Olympia (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Megan Moody steps on the bag for a groundout during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A El Paso-Gridley Regional championship game against Stanford Olympia.
-
GCMS softball vs. Olympia (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Maci Bielfeldt bats during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A El Paso-Gridley Regional championship game against Stanford Olympia.
-
GCMS softball vs. Olympia (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Hailey Rutledge fouls off a pitch during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A El Paso-Gridley Regional championship game against Stanford Olympia.
-
GCMS softball vs. Olympia (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Makenzi Bielfeldt (15) rounds second base during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A El Paso-Gridley Regional championship game against Stanford Olympia.
-
GCMS softball vs. Olympia (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Megan Moody throws to first base for a groundout during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A El Paso-Gridley Regional championship game against Stanford Olympia.
-
GCMS softball vs. Olympia (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts talks to members of her team on the mound during Saturday’s IHSA Class 2A El Paso-Gridley Regional championship game against Stanford Olympia.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.