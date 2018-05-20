Here are some of the highlights from Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader in Paxton ...
Paxton Swedes vs. Royal Giants (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Dalton Webber, right, of the Paxton Swedes tags a baserunner out at home plate during game two of Sunday's doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
Curtis Norman (4) and Jacob Bender of the Paxton Swedes exchange pleasantries after Norman scored a run during game two of Sunday's doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
Charlie Due of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game two of Sunday's doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
Curtis Norman of the Paxton Swedes fields a ground ball during game two of Sunday's doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
Mark Miller of the Paxton Swedes tags a baserunner out at third base during game two of Sunday's doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
Dalton Webber of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game two of Sunday's doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
Alan Paul of the Paxton Swedes gets a hit during game two of Sunday's doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
Mark Miller of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game two of Sunday's doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
Charlie Due of the Paxton Swedes makes a catch in right field during game two of Sunday's doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
Dalton Webber, left, of the Paxton Swedes tries to tag a baserunner out at third base during game two of Sunday's doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
Curtis Norman (4) of the Paxton Swedes slides back toward third base during game two of Sunday's doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
Curtis Norman of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game two of Sunday's doubleheader against the Royal Giants.
