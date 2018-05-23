Here are some of the highlights from Wednesday's baseball game in Paxton ...
Twin County Royals vs. Mahomet Diamond Dogs
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Keagan Busboom of the Twin County Royals slides toward home plate during Wednesday’s game against the Mahomet Diamond Dogs.
Ashton Pope of the Twin County Royals pitches during Wednesday’s game against the Mahomet Diamond Dogs.
Kendall Swanson of the Twin County Royals slides toward home plate during Wednesday’s game against the Mahomet Diamond Dogs.
Ephraim Johnson fields a ground ball at shortstop during Wednesday’s game against the Mahomet Diamond Dogs.
Griffin Johnson, right, of the Twin County Royals makes a catch in left field during Wednesday’s game against the Mahomet Diamond Dogs.
Ephraim Johnson of the Twin County Royals throws toward first base during Wednesday’s game against the Mahomet Diamond Dogs.
Ephraim Johnson, left, of the Twin County Royals beats a throw toward first base during Wednesday’s game against the Mahomet Diamond Dogs.
Kendall Swanson of the Twin County Royals fouls off a pitch during Wednesday’s game against the Mahomet Diamond Dogs.
