Here are some of the highlights from Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader in Buckley ...
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Gifford-Flatville Giflats (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Josh Krumwiede (3) of the Buckley Dutchmasters makes a diving attempt to field a ground ball during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Erika Harold, the Republican nominee for Illinois Attorney General in the 2018 election, throws out the first pitch at Scheiwe Field in Buckley prior to Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader between the Buckley Dutchmasters and Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Kyle Pool of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Josh Krumwiede of the Buckley Dutchmasters catches a fly ball during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Mitch Rhoades of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Dalton Coplea of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Cole Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Dylan Post (1) of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides toward third base after hitting a triple during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Andy Davis of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Andy Davis of the Buckley Dutchmasters runs toward first base during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Dalton Coplea, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters makes a catch in left field during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Cole Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters throws toward first base during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Dylan Post of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Evan Regez of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Quentin Hatfill of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Jay Eshleman, right, of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides toward second base during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Austin Mendell of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Andrew Zenner of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Alex Mandeville of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Josh Krumwiede of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Andrew Zenner (23) of the Buckley Dutchmasters lands safely on first base during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Nathan Walker of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Josh Krumwiede of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a ground ball during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Luis Rodriguez of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Andy Davis of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Alex Mandeville, right, of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides toward home plate during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Jim Brandt of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
