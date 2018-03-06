Here are some of the highlights from Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader in Paxton ...
Hunter Phelps of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.
Stohne Stetler of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.
Curtis Norman of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.
Colin Sullivan of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.
Tanner Regez of the Paxton Swedes throws toward first base during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.
Mark Prina of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.
Marshall Thompson of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.
Zak Hartlieb of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.
Curtis Norman (4) of the Paxton Swedes catches a fly ball from the shortstop position during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.
Jacob Bender of the Paxton Swedes tries to lay down a bunt during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.
Joe Bagger of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.
Joe Bagger of the Paxton Swedes catches a fly ball in center field during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.
Curtis Norman (4) of the Paxton Swedes slides toward second base on a fielder’s choice during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.
Jake Hensgen of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.
Cooper Hake of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.
Jake Hensgen of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.
Cam Robinson of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.
Zak Hartlieb (23) of the Paxton Swedes slides toward second base during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.
