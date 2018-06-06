Here are some of the highlights from Wednesday's doubleheader in Paxton ...
-
Twin County Royals vs. Tolono Spikes
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ephraim Johnson, right, of the Twin County Royals swipes second base during during game one of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Tolono Spikes.
-
Twin County Royals vs. Tolono Spikes
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Aiden Johnson of the Twin County Royals pitches during game one of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Tolono Spikes.
-
Twin County Royals vs. Tolono Spikes
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ty Graham of the Twin County Royals fields a ground ball from the third-base position during game one of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Tolono Spikes.
-
Twin County Royals vs. Tolono Spikes
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Keagan Busboom of the Twin County Royals bats during game one of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Tolono Spikes.
-
Twin County Royals vs. Tolono Spikes
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ephraim Johnson of the Twin County Royals bats during game one of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Tolono Spikes.
-
Twin County Royals vs. Tolono Spikes
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Gavin Spitz of the Twin County Royals bats during game one of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Tolono Spikes.
-
Twin County Royals vs. Tolono Spikes
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ty Graham of the Twin County Royals bats during game one of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Tolono Spikes.
-
Twin County Royals vs. Tolono Spikes
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ashton Pope of the Twin County Royals pitches during game two of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Tolono Spikes.
-
Twin County Royals vs. Tolono Spikes
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cole Purvis of the Twin County Royals fields a ground ball during game two of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Tolono Spikes.
-
Twin County Royals vs. Tolono Spikes
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Griffin Johnson of the Twin County Royals catches an infield fly ball during game two of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Tolono Spikes.
-
Twin County Royals vs. Tolono Spikes
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Gavin Spitz of the Twin County Royals slides toward home plate during game two of Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Tolono Spikes.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.