GIBSON CITY — The first annual Dr. George Bark Golf Outing and Fundraiser made its debut on last Friday at Railside Golf Course in Gibson City.

“Because Dr. Bark was passionate about providing quality care to his patients and teaching rural medical students at the University Of Illinois College of Medicine,” according to a press release from Gibson Area Hospital,” the proceeds from this memorial golf outing will fund a scholarship for a rural health provider at Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services, the healthcare organization that, according to the press release, “embraced Dr. Bark’s desire to serve as a hometown doctor in Paxton.”

“Dr. Bark’s personal interests included golfing and competitive barbecuing, making the Dr. George Bark Golf Outing and Fundraiser a fitting tribute to continue the legacy he left at Gibson Area Hospital. Over one hundred of Dr. Bark’s friends, family members, and coworkers gathered to champion his cause for rural health on the course and enjoy a meal prepared by Railside Golf Club and Chris Engelbrecht, one of Dr. Bark’s fellow pit masters,” the press release stated.

The Gibson Area Hospital Foundation “appreciated the support of their premier sponsor Country Financial, as well as the course sponsors, volunteers, and golfers who made the inaugural event a success,” the press release stated.

Following are the results from the golf outing:



AM FLIGHT

Men’s first place — Patrick Bean, Dustin White, Christian Rosenbeck and Bob Huppert, 36.

Men’s second place — Guy Percy, Kent Anderson, Bryan Stilwell, Corey Elmore, 36.

Men’s third place — Rob Schmitt, Bill Kirby, Matt Brown and Jeremy Jester, 37.

Women’s first place — Julie Hettinger, Lori Warnes, Laurie Fisher and Jennifer Brooks, 43

Mixed first place — Stan Lynch, Sue Lynch, Nichole Isaac and Dave Isaac, 45

Mixed second place — Doug Nelson, Bill Barton, Kim Ferguson and Kim Weissinger, 50.

Senior longest drive — Doug Nelson.

Men’s longest drive — J.T. Hammitt.

Women’s longest drive — Kim Weissinger.

Longest putt — Bill Kirby.

Closest to the pin — Brock Deer.

PM FLIGHT

Men’s first place — Greg Delost, M.D.; Dan Brucker; Mark Spangler, M.D.; Dan Kearfott; 36.

Men’s second place — Russ Taylor, Joseph Daniels, Del Pecenka, John Bolser, 37.

Men’s third place — Ron Woolums, Al Beck, Tom Arends, Matt Lindelof, 37

Mixed first place — Brenda Timm, Eric Timm, Sharon Benway, Larry Heacock, 42.

Mixed second place — Bill Kirby, Carrie Kirby, Phillip Poppe, Julie Bowen, 47.

Senior longest drove — Dan Kearfott.

Men’s longest drive — Dan Brucker.

Women’s longest drive — Sharon Benway.

Longest putt — Guy Percy.

Closest to the pin — Dan Kearfott.

OTHER AWARDS

50/50 raffle — Shelby Shields

AM/PM Overall Total Joint Trophy — Chris Thorp