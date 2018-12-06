Here are some of the highlights from game one of Tuesday's doubleheader in Paxton ...
Twin County Royals vs. Champaign Dream-Flowers
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Aiden Johnson, left, of the Twin County Royals swipes second base during game one of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream-Flowers.
Ephraim Johnson of the Twin County Royals bats during game one of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream-Flowers.
Cole Purvis of the Twin County Royals bats during game one of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream-Flowers.
Mason Uden of the Twin County Royals bats during game one of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream-Flowers.
Griffin Johnson of the Twin County Royals bats during game one of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream-Flowers.
Gavin Spitz of the Twin County Royals pitches during game one of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream-Flowers.
Aiden Johnson of the Twin County Royals makes a catch in center field during game one of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream-Flowers.
Ephraim Johnson of the Twin County Royals fields a ground ball during game one of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream-Flowers.
Kendall Swanson of the Twin County Royals bats during game one of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream-Flowers.
Aiden Johnson, left, of the Twin County Royals tries to avoid a double play by sliding back to second base during game one of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream-Flowers.
Cole Purvis of the Twin County Royals pitches during game one of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Champaign Dream-Flowers.
