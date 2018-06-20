Home » Multimedia » Photo Galleries » Prep Sports

Chicago Fire soccer summer camp

Wed, 06/20/2018 - 3:25pm | arosten

Them Soccerclub held Chicago Fire summer camps in Paxton on June 18-22 in Coady Park -- a Little Sparks camp for kids ages 3-5 and the Fire Camp for kids ages 6-9. Here are some sights from Wednesday's Fire Camp session at Coady Park in Paxton ...

