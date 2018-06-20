Chicago Fire soccer summer camp

Them Soccerclub held Chicago Fire summer camps in Paxton on June 18-22 in Coady Park -- a Little Sparks camp for kids ages 3-5 and the Fire Camp for kids ages 6-9. Here are some sights from Wednesday's Fire Camp session at Coady Park in Paxton ...
Vincent Parker participates in the Fire Camp session on Wednesday as part of the Chicago Fire summer camps held by Them Soccerclub at Coady Park.
Patrick Griffin participates in the Fire Camp session on Wednesday as part of the Chicago Fire summer camps held by Them Soccerclub at Coady Park.
Instructors Jason Mcgee (an England native), Craig Scott (an England native) and Glen Murray (a native of the Republic of Ireland) pose for a photo during Wednesday's Fire Camp session as part of the Chicago Fire summer camps held by Them Soccerclub at Coady Park.
Instructors Jason Mcgee (an England native), Craig Scott (an England native) and Glen Murray (a native of the Republic of Ireland) pose for a photo along with Joe Griffin, president of Them Soccerclub, during Wednesday's Fire Camp session as part of the Chicago Fire summer camps held by Them Soccerclub at Coady Park.
Instructor Jason McGee, an England native, speaks to Fire Camp session participants on Wednesday as part of the Chicago Fire summer camps held by Them Soccerclub at Coady Park.
Jack white, Logan Heath and Ella Anderson participate in the Fire Camp session on Wednesday as part of the Chicago Fire summer camps held by Them Soccerclub at Coady Park.
