2018 Ford County Fair Rodeo

Here are some sights from Wednesday's rodeo at the Ford County Fair in Melvin, during which Travis Smith and Lewis Weaver tied for first in the bull-riding competition with a score of 84 each while Hayden Townsend finished third with a score of 75 ...
Daniel Tinsman rides a bull during Wednesday’s Ford County Fair Rodeo.
Daniel Tinsman rides a bull during Wednesday’s Ford County Fair Rodeo.
Carson Poe rides the 576 Push Play bull during Wednesday’s Ford County Fair Rodeo.
Ford County Fair Queen Kaiti Zbinden speaks during Wednesday’s rodeo.
Daniel Tinsman rides a bull during Wednesday’s Ford County Fair Rodeo.
Matt Allgood rides the 774 Imagine Dragon bull during Wednesday’s Ford County Fair Rodeo.
Richard “Dick” Wente rides the 5704 Ax Man bull during Wednesday’s Ford County Fair Rodeo.
Dusti Dickerson puts on a show during Wednesday’s Ford County Fair Rodeo.
Trevor Zerrusen rides the 143 Psychotron bull during Wednesday’s Ford County Fair Rodeo.
Lewis Weaver rides the 03 Gator Bait bull during Wednesday’s Ford County Fair Rodeo. Weaver would finish tied for first in the bull-riding competition with a score of 84.
Dominic Ruppert rides the C1004 Prison Fatty bull during Wednesday’s Ford County Fair Rodeo.
Rodeo clown Braden Tate entertains the crowd during Wednesday’s Ford County Fair Rodeo.
Travis Smith rides the 5 Smiley bull during Wednesday’s Ford County Fair Rodeo. Smith would finish tied for first in the bull-riding competition with a score of 84.
Josh Steele rides the 381 Juggerboy bull during Wednesday’s Ford County Fair Rodeo.
Neal Borntreger rides the 403 Nine Dog QB bull during Wednesday’s Ford County Fair Rodeo.
Dalton Silvey rides the 1005 Spotted Buffalo bull during Wednesday’s Ford County Fair Rodeo.
