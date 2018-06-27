Home » Multimedia » Photo Galleries » Staff

2018 Ford County Fair Rodeo

Wed, 06/27/2018 - 10:26pm | arosten

Here are some sights from Wednesday's rodeo at the Ford County Fair in Melvin, during which Travis Smith and Lewis Weaver tied for first in the bull-riding competition with a score of 84 each while Hayden Townsend finished third with a score of 75 ...

Categories (2):News, Other

Comments

