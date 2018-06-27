Here are some sights from Wednesday's Ford County Fair event in Melvin ...
Ford County Fair Little Miss Pageant
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
After being crowned Little Miss Ford County Fair on Wednesday, Halle Willoby, left, of Gibson City and Kaiti Zbinden, the 2018 Ford County Fair Queen, pose for a photo.
Bailey Bunting, second from left, of Gibson City answers a question asked by Ford County Fair Queen Kaiti Zbinden, left, during Wednesday’s Ford County Fair Little Miss Pageant.
Autumn Eads, right, of Gibson City answers a question asked by Ford County Fair Queen Kaiti Zbinden, second from right, during Wednesday’s Ford County Fair Little Miss Pageant.
Bailey Bunting, second from left, of Gibson City draws a question out of a basket held by Ford County Fair Queen Kaiti Zbinden, left, during Wednesday’s Ford County Fair Little Miss Pageant.
Braelyn Bunting (6) of Gibson City answers a question during Wednesday’s Ford County Fair Little Miss Pageant.
Ford County Fair Queen Kaiti Zbinden, middle, poses for a photo along with Little Miss Pageant contestants on Wednesday, from left: Braelyn Bunting (Gibson City), Bailey Bunting (Gibson City), Demi McCullough (Gibson City), Tessa Wurmnest (Paxton), Halle Willoby (Gibson City), Aubrey Eags (Gibson City), Libby Sawyer (Paxton) and Autumn Eads (Gibson City).
Demi McCullough (2) of Gibson City answers a question during Wednesday’s Ford County Fair Little Miss Pageant.
Halle Willoby (4) of Gibson City answers a question during Wednesday’s Ford County Fair Little Miss Pageant.
Libby Sawyer (7) of Paxton answers a question during Wednesday’s Ford County Fair Little Miss Pageant.
Halle Willoby (4) of Gibson City wears her crown after being named Little Miss Ford County Fair at Wednesday’s pageant.
