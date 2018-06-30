Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's meet in Paxton ...
Paxton Aquatic Wildcats vs. Danville (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Anola Morris of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the girls’ age 9-10 100-meter freestyle relay during Saturday’s meet against Danville.
Aubrey Busboom of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the girls’ age 9-10 100-meter freestyle relay during Saturday’s meet against Danville.
Bailey Luebchow of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the girls’ age 11-12 200-meter freestyle relay during Saturday’s meet against Danville.
Mackenzie Tavenner of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the girls’ age 11-12 200-meter freestyle relay during Saturday’s meet against Danville.
Bailey Bruns of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the girls’ age 11-12 200-meter freestyle relay during Saturday’s meet against Danville.
Jesse Barfield of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the boys’ age 13-14 200-meter freestyle relay during Saturday’s meet against Danville.
Brandon Knight of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the boys’ age 13-14 200-meter freestyle relay during Saturday’s meet against Danville.
Hadley Gerdes of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims during Saturday's meet against Danville.
