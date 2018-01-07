Here are some of the highlights from Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader in Paxton ...
Buckley Dutchmasters at Champaign Dream (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cole Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
Jake Stewart of the Buckley Dutchmasters fouls off a pitch during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
Jake Stewart, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters reaches first base during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
Buckley Dutchmasters first-base coach Ryne Scheiwe (7) congratulates Jake Stewart, right, after Stewart reaches first base during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
Josh Krumwiede of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
Kyle Pool of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
Cole Eshleman left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters makes a catch during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
Jay Eshleman (11) of the Buckley Dutchmasters chases down a baserunner in a pickle during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
Quentin Hatfill of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
Jay Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
Quentin Hatfill, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a throw to first base during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
Jay Eshleman, right, of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a ground ball during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
Nathan Walker of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Champaign Dream.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.