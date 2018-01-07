Here are some of the highlights from Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader in Colfax ...
Paxton Swedes at Game Seven
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Prina (14) of the Paxton Swedes swipes second base during game one of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.
Paxton Swedes at Game Seven
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Colin Sullivan of the Paxton Swedes steals second base during game two of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.
Paxton Swedes at Game Seven
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Zak Hartlieb of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.
Paxton Swedes at Game Seven
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Hunter Phelps of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.
Paxton Swedes at Game Seven
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Curtis Norman of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.
Paxton Swedes at Game Seven
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Colin Sullivan of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game one of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.
Paxton Swedes at Game Seven
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Alan Paul of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.
Paxton Swedes at Game Seven
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jake Hensgen of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game one of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.
Paxton Swedes at Game Seven
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Stohne Stetler of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.
Paxton Swedes at Game Seven
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jake Walters of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game two of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.
Paxton Swedes at Game Seven
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Zak Hartlieb (23) of the Paxton Swedes tags out a baserunner during game two of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against Game Seven.
