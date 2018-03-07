2018 Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K

Here are some of the sights from Tuesday's 5K run in Sibley ...
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Runners begin running at the Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K on Tuesday.
Thomas Johnston, a Sibley native, stands in front of one of the lit street lights, the lighting of which signaled the start of Tuesday’s Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K.
Thomas Stone is the first to cross the finish line at Tuesday’s Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K.
Fans hold signs during Tuesday’s Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K.
Fans hold signs during Tuesday’s Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K.
Fans hold signs during Tuesday’s Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K.
Allison Cowell runs toward the finish line during Tuesday’s Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K.
Keike Schutten (506) receives a water bottle after finishing Tuesday’s Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K.
Ruston Edelman (473) and Jackie Lesage (474) cross the finish line during Tuesday’s Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K.
Lyndi Barnes runs toward the finish line during Tuesday’s Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K.
Jason McCreary (466) awaits as Madison McCreary, second from left, crosses the finish line during Tuesday’s Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K.
Kim McCreary (468) runs alongside Jason McCreary during Tuesday’s Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K.
Dusty Berringer runs toward the finish line during Tuesday’s Sibley Sparkling Shuffle 5K.
