On Wednesday, July 4, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Booster Club hosted the Panther Do or Dye 5K. Winners included Kyla Franckey (ages 10 and under), Ryder James (ages 18 and under), Andy Thompson (male adult), Nancy Kidd (female adult) and Amber Williams (Finish Strong Award). Here are some of the sights from Wednesday's race at Pells Park in Paxton ...
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Runners start their trot on Center Street during Wednesday’s Panther Do or Dye 5K.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Runners wait in the Pells Park Pavilion as Wednesday’s Panther Do or Dye 5K is delayed due to inclement weather.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ryder James (037) and Jordan Giese (030) run near the finish line during Wednesday's Panther Do or Dye 5K.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jordan Giese crosses the finish line during Wednesday’s Panther Do or Dye 5K.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jesse Barfield runs toward the finish line during Wednesday’s Panther Do or Dye 5K.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ashton Goss runs toward the finish line during Wednesday’s Panther Do or Dye 5K.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Sam Bice runs toward the finish line during Wednesday’s Panther Do or Dye 5K.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Dalton Busboom runs toward the finish line during Wednesday’s Panther Do or Dye 5K.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jordyn Goss runs toward the finish line during Wednesday’s Panther Do or Dye 5K.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Adam Rohrbach runs toward the finish line during Wednesday’s Panther Do or Dye 5K.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kyla Franckey runs toward the finish line during Wednesday’s Panther Do or Dye 5K.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Olivia Wilson runs toward the finish line during Wednesday’s Panther Do or Dye 5K.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Hunter Anderson, left, and Ariana Gentzler (064) run toward the finish line during Wednesday’s Panther Do or Dye 5K.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
David Durham runs toward the finish line during Wednesday’s Panther Do or Dye 5K.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cassie Rohrbach runs toward the finish line during Wednesday’s Panther Do or Dye 5K.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tyson Franckey runs toward the finish line during Wednesday’s Panther Do or Dye 5K.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mike Medlock runs toward the finish line during Wednesday’s Panther Do or Dye 5K.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kelli Breymeyer runs toward the finish line during Wednesday’s Panther Do or Dye 5K.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rocky Marron (042) and Danielle Elliott (010) cross the finish line during Wednesday’s Panther Do or Dye 5K.
