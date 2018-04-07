On Wednesday, July 4, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda Booster Club hosted the Panther Do or Dye 5K. Winners included Kyla Franckey (ages 10 and under), Ryder James (ages 18 and under), Andy Thompson (male adult), Nancy Kidd (female adult) and Amber Williams (Finish Strong Award). Here are some of the sights from Wednesday's race at Pells Park in Paxton ...