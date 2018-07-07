10U baseball 2018

Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's Paxton Park District Youth League 10U Tournament semifinal game between Buckley Youth League Minor and Paxton Johnson & Johnson and championship game between Paxton Johnson & Johnson and Cissna Park, both played at Nelson Field in Paxton ...
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the Paxton Johnson & Johnson age 10-and-under baseball team pose for a photo after finishing second in a tournament hosted on Friday and Saturday by the Paxton Park District Youth League.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the Paxton Johnson & Johnson and Cissna Park age 10-and-under baseball teams pose for a photo after playing in the championship game of a tournament hosted on Friday and Saturday by the Paxton Park District Youth League.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Johnny Rodeen of Paxton Johnson & Johnson pitches during Saturday’s Paxton Park District Youth League 10U Tournament semifinal game against Buckley Youth League Minor.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Lucas Calver, right, of Buckley Youth League Minor lands on second base during Saturday’s Paxton Park District Youth League 10U Tournament semifinal game against Paxton Johnson & Johnson.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Brayden Griggs of Buckley Youth League Minor bats during Saturday’s Paxton Park District Youth League 10U Tournament semifinal game against Paxton Johnson & Johnson.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Dylan Vance of Buckley Youth League Minor tries to lay down a bunt during Saturday’s Paxton Park District Youth League 10U Tournament semifinal game against Paxton Johnson & Johnson.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Bryson Crow of Buckley Youth League Minor bats during Saturday’s Paxton Park District Youth League 10U Tournament semifinal game against Paxton Johnson & Johnson.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Gardner Deatrick of Paxton Johnson & Johnson pitches during Saturday’s Paxton Park District Youth League 10U Tournament semifinal game against Buckley Youth League Minor.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Rilynn Uden of Buckley Youth League Minor bats during Saturday’s Paxton Park District Youth League 10U Tournament semifinal game against Paxton Johnson & Johnson.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Gardner Deatrick of Paxton Johnson & Johnson lands on second base during Saturday’s Paxton Park District Youth League 10U Tournament championship game against Cissna Park.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ethan Williams of Paxton Johnson & Johnson bats during Saturday’s Paxton Park District Youth League 10U Tournament championship game against Cissna Park.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Gardner Deatrick of Paxton Johnson & Johnson slides toward home plate during Saturday’s Paxton Park District Youth League 10U Tournament championship game against Cissna Park.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ben Strebeck of Paxton Johnson & Johnson bats during Saturday’s Paxton Park District Youth League 10U Tournament championship game against Cissna Park.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Gardner Deatrick of Paxton Johnson & Johnson pitches during Saturday’s Paxton Park District Youth League 10U Tournament championship game against Cissna Park.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ben Strebeck of Paxton Johnson & Johnson tosses toward first base for a groundout during Saturday’s Paxton Park District Youth League 10U Tournament championship game against Cissna Park.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Xavier Harvey of Paxton Johnson & Johnson bats during Saturday’s Paxton Park District Youth League 10U Tournament championship game against Cissna Park.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Van Plummer of Paxton Johnson & Johnson bats during Saturday’s Paxton Park District Youth League 10U Tournament championship game against Cissna Park.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Konnor Burnett, right, of Paxton Johnson & Johnson tries to tag a baserunner out at home plate during Saturday’s Paxton Park District Youth League 10U Tournament championship game against Cissna Park.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Johnny Rodeen of Paxton Johnson & Johnson fields a ground ball during Saturday’s Paxton Park District Youth League 10U Tournament championship game against Cissna Park.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Troy Emberson of Paxton Johnson & Johnson bats during Saturday’s Paxton Park District Youth League 10U Tournament championship game against Cissna Park.
-
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Gardner Deatrick of Paxton Johnson & Johnson slides toward third base during Saturday’s Paxton Park District Youth League 10U Tournament championship game against Cissna Park.
