Good Neighbors

Sat, 07/07/2018 - 3:09pm | Holly Hart

Friends and neighbors gather at the home of Devin and Jessie Marquis in Buckley to put on a new roof and finish a playground for the Marquis's 6 year-old son, Landon. Devin was diagnosed with cancer in April of 2017 and is not able to finish the projects. 

