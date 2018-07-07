Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's meet in Gibson City ...
Paxton Aquatic Wildcats at Gibson Area Swim Team (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Christian Denam of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the boys' age 15-18 200-meter freestyle relay during Saturday's meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Katie Piatt of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swim in the girls’ age 8-and-under 25-meter backstroke during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Caden Duley of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swim in the boys’ age 8-and-under 25-meter backstroke during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tanner Graham of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the girls’ age 9-10 25-meter backstroke during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Carson Goss of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the boys’ age 9-10 25-meter backstroke during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Trixie Johnson of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the girls’ age 11-12 50-meter backstroke during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jenna Clemmons of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims in the girls’ age 11-12 50-meter backstroke during Saturday’s meet against the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Liam Schnebly of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the boys’ age 11-12 50-meter backstroke during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Maisy Johnson of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the girls’ age 13-14 50-meter backstroke during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ryder James of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the boys’ age 13-14 50-meter backstroke during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Emma Stocking of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the girls’ age 15-18 50-meter backstroke during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Naomi Dickey of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims in the girls’ age 8-and-under 25-meter backstroke during Saturday’s meet against the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Isaiah Chatman of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims in the boys’ age 15-18 50-meter backstroke during Saturday’s meet against the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Keegan Lantz of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the boys’ age 15-18 50-meter backstroke during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Caden Duley of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the boys’ age 8-and-under 100-meter freestyle relay during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Gavin Kief of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the boys’ age 8-and-under 100-meter freestyle relay during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Addison Seggebruch of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the girls’ age 11-12 200-meter freestyle relay during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Trixie Johnson of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the girls’ age 11-12 200-meter freestyle relay during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Keagan Busboom of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the boys’ age 13-14 200-meter freestyle relay during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Brandon Knight of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the boys’ age 13-14 200-meter freestyle relay during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Brady Barfield of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the boys’ age 15-18 200-meter freestyle relay during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
