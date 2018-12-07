Here are some of the highlights from Thursday's game against Iroquois West in Buckley ...
-
Buckley 10U at 2018 Paxton All-Stars Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Dylan Vance of the Buckley age 10-and-under all-star baseball team drives in two runs with a ground ball during the bottom of the third inning of Thursday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
-
Buckley 10U at 2018 Paxton All-Stars Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Andrew Calver (15) of the Buckley age 10-and-under all-star baseball team slides safely toward third base during Thursday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
-
Buckley 10U at 2018 Paxton All-Stars Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Andrew Calver, second from left, of the Buckley age 10-and-under baseball team makes a catch during Thursday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
-
Buckley 10U at 2018 Paxton All-Stars Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Grant Marshall, right, of the Buckley age 10-and-under all-star baseball team lands safely on third base during Thursday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
-
Buckley 10U at 2018 Paxton All-Stars Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Brayden Griggs of the Buckley age 10-and-under all-star baseball team bats during Thursday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
-
Buckley 10U at 2018 Paxton All-Stars Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jack Wesslund of the Buckley age 10-and-under all-star baseball team bats during Thursday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
-
Buckley 10U at 2018 Paxton All-Stars Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Leroy Salazar, right, of the Buckley age 10-and-under all-star baseball team lands safely on third base during Thursday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
-
Buckley 10U at 2018 Paxton All-Stars Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Bryson Crow of the Buckley age 10-and-under all-star baseball team bats during Thursday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
-
Buckley 10U at 2018 Paxton All-Stars Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Lucas Calver of the Buckley age 10-and-under all-star baseball team pitches during Thursday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
-
Buckley 10U at 2018 Paxton All-Stars Tournament
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jack Wesslund of the Buckley age 10-and-under all-star baseball team pitches during Thursday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.