Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game at Nelson Field in Paxton ...
2018 Paxton All-Stars Tournament: 10U Paxton vs. Iroquois West
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kayden Vance of the Paxton age 10-and-under all-star team rounds second base as he gets on base with a double during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
Johnny Rodeen of the Paxton age 10-and-under all-star team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
Ethan Williams, right, of the Paxton age 10-and-under all-star team lands on second base during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
Kayden Vance of the Paxton age 10-and-under all-star team pitches during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
Kayden Vance of the Paxton age 10-and-under all-star team fields a ground ball during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
Braxton Self of the Paxton age 10-and-under all-star team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
Ben Strebeck of the Paxton age 10-and-under all-star team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
Konnor Burnett of the Paxton age 10-and-under all-star team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
Ben Strebeck of the Paxton age 10-and-under all-star team crosses home plate to score a run during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
Troy Emberson of the Paxton age 10-and-under all-star team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
Troy Emberson (6) of the Paxton age 10-and-under all-star team slides toward second base during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
Caleb Fauser, left, of the Paxton age 10-and-under all-star team catches a fly ball during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
Ethan Williams of the Paxton age 10-and-under all-star team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
Mason Vaughan of the Paxton age 10-and-under all-star team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
Caleb Fauser of the Paxton age 10-and-under all-star team pitches during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
Caleb Fauser of the Paxton age 10-and-under all-star team fields a ground ball during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
Troy Emberson of the Paxton age 10-and-under all-star team pitches during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
Colton Floyd of the Paxton age 10-and-under all-star team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
Colton Floyd of the Paxton age 10-and-under all-star team runs toward second base during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
Gavin Kief of the Paxton age 10-and-under all-star team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
Colton Floyd (18) of the Paxton age 10-and-under all-star team slides toward third base during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
Colton Floyd of the Paxton age 10-and-under all-star team runs toward home plate during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
Konnor Burnett, right, of the Paxton age 10-and-under all-star team runs toward third base during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Iroquois West.
