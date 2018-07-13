Here are some of the highlights from Friday's age 12-and-under tournament game between Gibson City and Paxton at Nelson Field in Paxton ...
Jacob Chase, left, of the Gibson City age 12-and-under all-star team slides safely toward home plate during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Paxton.
Kameron Brown of the Paxton age 12-and-under all-star team pitches during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Gibson City.
Isaiah Johnson of the Gibson City age 12-and-under all-star team reacts after getting hit by a pitch during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Paxton.
Jacob Chase of the Gibson City age 12-and-under all-star team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Paxton.
Trevar Johnson of the Gibson City age 12-and-under all-star team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Paxton.
Jake Swan, left, of the Paxton age 12-and-under all-star team tags Trevar Johnson of the Gibson City team out at home plate during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game.
Trevar Johnson of the Gibson City age 12-and-under all-star team pitches during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Paxton.
Anthony Gullins of the Paxton age 12-and-under all-star team hits a home run during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Gibson City.
Anthony Gullins, right, of the Paxton age 12-and-under all-star team receives a high-five as he runs toward home plate after hitting a home run during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Gibson City.
Anthony Gullins, right, of the Paxton age 12-and-under all-star team receives a high-five as he crosses home plate after hitting a home run during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Gibson City.
Pierce Thompson of the Paxton age 12-and-under all-star team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Gibson City.
Alex Jones of the Paxton age 12-and-under all-star team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Gibson City.
Tyler Cole of the Paxton age 12-and-under all-star team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Gibson City.
Jake Swan of the Paxton age 12-and-under all-star team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Gibson City.
Kameron Brown of the Paxton age 12-and-under all-star team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Gibson City.
Cael Bruns of the Paxton age 12-and-under all-star team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Gibson City.
Cael Bruns of the Paxton age 12-under all-star team slides safely toward second base during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Gibson City.
Conner Kinzinger, left, of the Gibson City age 12-and-under all-star team tags Cael Bruns of the Paxton all-star team out at third base during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game.
Andrew Martinez of the Paxton age 12-and-under all-star team pitches during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Gibson City.
Andrew Martinez of the Paxton age 12-and-under all-star team bats during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Gibson City.
Isaiah Johnson, right, of the Gibson City age 12-and-under all-star team tags Andrew Martinez of the Paxton all-star team out at home plate during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game.
Getty Greer of the Gibson City age 12-and-under all-star team pitches during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Paxton.
Mason Purvis of the Paxton age 12-and-under all-star team pitches during Friday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against Gibson City.
