Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's game at Nelson Field in Paxton ...
2018 Paxton All-Stars Tournament: 12U Gibson City vs. First String
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Carter Kallal, right, of the Gibson City age 12-and-under baseball team slides toward third base during Saturday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against First String.
Getty Greer of the Gibson City age 12-and-under baseball team pitches during Saturday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against First String.
Carson Maxey of the Gibson City age 12-and-under baseball team throws toward first base during Saturday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against First String.
Trevar Johnson of the Gibson City age 12-and-under baseball team throws toward first base during Saturday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against First String.
Carter Kallal of the Gibson City age 12-and-under baseball team fields a ground ball during Saturday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against First String.
Trevar Johnson, right, of the Gibson City age 12-and-under baseball team slides toward third base during Saturday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against First String.
Colin Kristensen, right, of the Gibson City age 12-and-under baseball team slides toward second base during Saturday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against First String.
Colin Kristensen, left, of the Gibson City age 12-and-under baseball team crosses home plate during Saturday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against First String.
