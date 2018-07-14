Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's game at Nelson Field in Paxton ...
2018 Paxton All-Stars Tournament: 12U Paxton vs. St. Joseph
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tyler Cole of the Paxton 12-and-under all-star team slides toward home plate to score a go-ahead run during the fifth inning of Saturday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against St. Joseph.
Anthony Gullins of the Paxton 12-and-under all-star team pitches during Saturday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against St. Joseph.
Luke Krumwiede (23) of the Paxton 12-and-under all-star team slides toward second base during Saturday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against St. Joseph.
Cael Bruns of the Paxton 12-and-under all-star team bats during Saturday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against St. Joseph.
Andrew Martinez of the Paxton 12-and-under all-star team bats during Saturday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against St. Joseph.
Alex Jones of the Paxton 12-and-under all-star team bats during Saturday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against St. Joseph.
Andrew Martinez of the Paxton 12-and-under all-star team pitches during Saturday’s Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against St. Joseph.
