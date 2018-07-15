Here are some of the highlights from Sunday's game at Nelson Field in Paxton ...
2018 Paxton All-Stars Tournament: 10U Paxton vs. St. Joseph
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Ben Strebeck of the Paxton age 10-and-under team bats during Sunday's Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against St. Joseph.
Cain Synder of the Paxton age 10-and-under team bats during Sunday's Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against St. Joseph.
Troy Emberson of the Paxton age 10-and-under team pitches during Sunday's Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against St. Joseph.
Caleb Fauser of the Paxton age 10-and-under team fields a throw to second base during Sunday's Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against St. Joseph.
Caleb Fauser of the Paxton age 10-and-under team bats during Sunday's Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against St. Joseph.
Troy Emberson of the Paxton age 10-and-under team bats during Sunday's Paxton All-Stars Tournament game against St. Joseph.
