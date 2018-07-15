Here are some of the highlights from Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader in Paxton ...
Paxton Swedes vs. Gifford-Flatville Giflats (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Miller of the Paxton Swedes slides toward home plate during game two of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Zak Hartlieb of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Jake Hensgen of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game one of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Hunter Phelps of the Paxton Swedes makes a diving stop on a ground ball during game one of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Hunter Phelps of the Paxton Swedes throws toward first base during game one of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Tanner Regez of the Paxton Swedes fields a ground ball during game one of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Noah Darr (16) of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Tanner Regez of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Mark Miller of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game one of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Cam Robinson of the Paxton Swedes crosses home plate during game one of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Colin Sullivan of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game two of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Hunter Phelps of the Paxton Swedes bats during game two of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Noah Darr of the Paxton Swedes makes a catch in center field during game two of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Stohne Stetler of the Paxton Swedes bats during game two of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Mark Miller of the Paxton Swedes bats during game two of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Colin Sullivan of the Paxton Swedes bats during game two of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Cam Robinson of the Paxton Swedes bats during game two of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Mark Prina of the Paxton Swedes lays down a bunt during game two of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Tanner Regez of the Paxton Swedes throws toward first base during game two of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Matt Banaitis, above, of the Gifford-Flatville tags Jacob Bender of the Paxton Swedes out at home plate during game two.
Mark Miller of the Paxton Swedes makes a catch in right field during game two of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
