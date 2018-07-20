Here are some of the highlights from Friday's 7-on-7 session at Rantoul ...
PBL 7-on-7 football at Rantoul
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL head coach Jeff Graham speaks to his team after Friday's 7-on-7 session at Rantoul.
PBL’s Kyle Poll, right, runs with the football during Friday’s 7-on-7 session against Rantoul.
PBL’s Austin Gooden, left, makes a catch in the end zone during Friday’s 7-on-7 session against Rantoul.
PBL’s Gavin Coplea throws a pass during Friday’s 7-on-7 session against Rantoul.
PBL’s Gavin Coplea, left, throws a pass, with Gunner Belt running a route, during Friday’s 7-on-7 session against Rantoul.
PBL’s Colton Coy makes a catch along the sidelines during Friday’s 7-on-7 session against Rantoul.
PBL’s Chase Elson, right, goes up to break up a pass attempt during Friday’s 7-on-7 session against Rantoul.
PBL’s Chase Elson, left, receives instruction from assistant coach Jake LeClair during Friday’s 7-on-7 session against Rantoul.
