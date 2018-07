Them Soccerclub FCYSC evening camp

Them Soccerclub hosted Ford County Youth Soccer Club evening camp sessions from July 16-19 for ages 10-and-under, 14-and-under and 18-and-under in Gibson City. A daytime camp was hosted by Them Soccerclub in June. The camp in Gibson City raised over $1,500 for the Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School program. Them Soccerclub will offer 19-and-under coed teams in Paxton, Fisher and Gibson City next spring. Here are some sights from the camp in Gibson City ...