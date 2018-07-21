GCMS football at Clifton Central 7-on-7

The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School football team participated in Clifton Central’s second annual 7-on-7 tournament on Sautrday, which also includes a Lineman Challenge. The Lineman Challenge consists of relays and obstacle courses, along with weightlifting and a tug of war to end the day. The GCMS 7 on 7 team went 5-0 on the day and the five linemen from GCMS were the overall champs out of the 17 teams that participated. Those that attended were GCMS, Streator, Kankakee, Bishop McNamara, West Carroll, Manteno, Herscher, Momence, Dwight, Chicago Christian, St. Joseph-Ogden, Prairie Central, Princeton, Lincoln, Seneca, Watseka and Clifton Central. GCMS linemen who participated were seniors Hayden Workman, Garrett Wright, Joe Allen and Josh Bleich and freshman Jacob Rutledge. Here are some of the highlights from the event, courtesy of Amy Workman ...