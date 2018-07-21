GCMS football at Clifton Central 7-on-7

The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School football team participated in Clifton Central’s second annual 7-on-7 tournament on Sautrday, which also includes a Lineman Challenge. The Lineman Challenge consists of relays and obstacle courses, along with weightlifting and a tug of war to end the day. The GCMS 7 on 7 team went 5-0 on the day and the five linemen from GCMS were the overall champs out of the 17 teams that participated. Those that attended were GCMS, Streator, Kankakee, Bishop McNamara, West Carroll, Manteno, Herscher, Momence, Dwight, Chicago Christian, St. Joseph-Ogden, Prairie Central, Princeton, Lincoln, Seneca, Watseka and Clifton Central. GCMS linemen who participated were seniors Hayden Workman, Garrett Wright, Joe Allen and Josh Bleich and freshman Jacob Rutledge. Here are some of the highlights from the event, courtesy of Amy Workman ...
Linemen from GCMS who participated in the Lineman Challenge at Saturday’s 7-on-7 hosted by Clifton Central pose, from left: Hayden Workman, Garrett Wright, Jacob Rutledge, Joe Allen and Josh Bleich.
GCMS’s Hayden Workman performs in the Lineman Challenge at Saturday’s 7-on-7 hosted by Clifton Central.
GCMS’s Garrett Wright performs in the Lineman Challenge at Saturday’s 7-on-7 hosted by Clifton Central.
GCMS’s Josh Bleich performs in the Lineman Challenge at Saturday’s 7-on-7 hosted by Clifton Central.
GCMS’s Jacob Rutledge performs in the Lineman Challenge at Saturday’s 7-on-7 hosted by Clifton Central.
GCMS participants in Saturday’s 7-on-7 hosted by Clifton Central huddle up before running a play.
GCMS participants in Saturday’s 7-on-7 hosted by Clifton Central stand on the sidelines.
GCMS participants in Saturday’s 7-on-7 hosted by Clifton Central run routes.
GCMS quarterback Nathan Garard calls out the signals before taking the snap during Saturday’s 7-on-7 hosted by Clifton Central.
GCMS’s Joe Allen performs in the Lineman Challenge at Saturday’s 7-on-7 hosted by Clifton Central.
GCMS linemen participate in a tug of war as part of the Lineman Challenge at Saturday’s 7-on-7 hosted by Clifton Central, from left: Josh Bleich, Jacob Rutledge, Garrett Wright, Joe Allen and Hayden Workman.
