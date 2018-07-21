Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's meet in Paxton ...
Paxton Aquatic Wildcats vs. Gibson Area Swim Team (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Brandon Knight of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the boys’ age 13-14 50-meter breaststroke during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Lillianna Frichtl of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the girls’ age 15-18 50-meter breaststroke during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Kylie Piatt of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the girls’ age 15-18 50-meter breaststroke during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Isaiah Chatman of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims in the boys’ 15-18 50-meter breaststroke during Saturday’s meet against the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats.
Brady Barfield of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the boys’ 15-18 50-meter breaststroke during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Christian Denam of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the boys’ 15-18 50-meter breaststroke during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Matthew Duke of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims in the boys’ 9-10 25-meter butterfly during Saturday’s meet against the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats.
Bailey Bruns of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the girls’ 11-12 50-meter butterfly during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Anneliese Kerchenfaut of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims in the girls’ 13-14 50-meter butterfly during Saturday’s meet against the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats.
Daiton Piatt of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the girls’ 15-18 50-meter butterfly during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Keegan Lantz of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the boys’ 15-18 50-meter butterfly during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Jeri Dunlavey of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the girls’ 8-and-under 25-meter backstroke during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Alleigh Kellem of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims in the girls’ 8-and-under 25-meter backstroke during Saturday’s meet against the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats.
Weston Gustafson of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the boys’ 8-and-under 25-meter backstroke during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Ryleigh O’Dell of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the girls’ 9-10 25-meter backstroke during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Eriel Eichner of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the girls’ 9-10 25-meter backstroke during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Wyatt Gustafson of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the boys’ 9-10 25-meter backstroke during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Addison Seggebruch of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the girls’ 11-12 50-meter backstroke during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Bailey Luebchow of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the girls’ 13-14 50-meter backstroke during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Ryder James of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the boys’ 13-14 50-meter backstroke during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Jordan Walder of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the boys’ 13-14 50-meter backstroke during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Kalli Goudy of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the girls’ 15-18 50-meter backstroke during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
Karleigh Kietzman of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims in the girls’ 15-18 50-meter backstroke during Saturday’s meet against the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats.
Dalton Busboom of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims in the boys’ 15-18 50-meter backstroke during Saturday’s meet against the Gibson Area Swim Team.
