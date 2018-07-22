Paxton Swedes at Buckley Dutchmasters (2018)

Here are some of the highlights from Sunday's doubleheader at Scheiwe Field in Buckley ...
Tanner Regez (5) of the Paxton Swedes catches a throw toward second base in an attempt to tag out Drew Schrodt (6) of the Buckley Dutchmasters during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader.
Andrew Zenner of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Noah Darr (16) of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Jacob Bender (12) of the Paxton Swedes catches while Dylan Post of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader.
Evan Regez (2) of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Colin Sullivan of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game one of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Tanner Regez of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Stohne Stetler of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Mitch Rhoades of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a ground ball during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Jim Brandt of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Mitch Rhoades of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Colin Sullivan of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Jacob Bender of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Hunter Phelps of the Paxton Swedes throws toward first base during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Tanner Regez of the Paxton Swedes throws toward first base during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Mark Prina of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Zak Hartleib of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Hunter Phelps of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Noah Darr (16) of the Paxton Swedes slides toward second base during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Cole Eshleman (4) of the Buckley Dutchmasters applauds from the dugout as Josh Krumwiede gets on second base with a double during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Quentin Hatfill of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Quentin Hatfill, right, of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides toward second base during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Drew Schrodt of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Tanner Regez of the Paxton Swedes fields a ground ball during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Andrew Zenner of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a ground ball during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Josh Krumwiede of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a ground ball during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Dylan Post (1) of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides toward second base during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Josh Krumwiede of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Quentin Hatfill (21) of the Buckley Dutchmasters exchanges in a fist bump with first-base coach Ryne Scheiwe during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Dalton Coplea (20) of the Buckley Dutchmasters high-fives teammates after scoring a run during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Drew Schrodt (6) of the Buckley Dutchmasters high-fives teammate Quentin Hatfill after scoring a run during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Cam Robinson of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Andrew Zenner, right, of the Buckley Dutchmasters receives congratulations from manager Trent Eshleman after a shutout inning during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Zak Hartleib of the Paxton Swedes fields a ground ball during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Paxton Swedes manager Pat Prina, left, and pitcher Colin Sullivan (3) discuss matters on the mound during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Josh Krumwiede, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters looks to throw to first base after forcing Noah Darr (16) of the Paxton Swedes out at second during game one of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader.
Jim Brandt of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Paxton Swedes manager Pat Prina, left, discusses matters with the umpiring crew during game two of Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Cam Robinson of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Alan Paul of the Paxton Swedes bats during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
As Mitch Rhoades (15) of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides toward second base, Zak Hartlieb of the Paxton Swedes throws toward first base to complete a double play during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader.
Quentin Hatfill, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters receives a throw toward first base to get Zak Hartleib (23) out during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader.
Evan Regez of the Buckley Dutchmasters bunts during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Noah Darr, left, of the Paxton Swedes makes a catch in shallow center field during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Jay Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Mitch Rhoades, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides back toward first base during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Paxton Swedes.
Mark Prina of the Paxton Swedes makes a catch in left field during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Cam Robinson (7) of the Paxton Swedes receives congratulations from third-base coach Charlie Due after pitching a shutout inning during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Mitch Rhoades, left, of the Buckley Dutchmasters tags Hunter Phelps of the Paxton Swedes out at third base during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader.
Paxton Swedes third-base coach Charlie Due, left, discusses matters with Mark Miller during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Mark Miller of the Paxton Swedes bunts during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Buckley Dutchmasters.
Mark Miller, below, of the Paxton Swedes slides back to first base as a pickoff throw gets away from Josh Krumwiede (3) of the Buckley Dutchmasters during game two of Sunday’s doubleheader.
