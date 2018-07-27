2018 Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce golf scramble

Here are some of the sights from Friday's outing at Lakeview Country Club at Bayles Lake ...
From left, Dan Allen, Matt Katterhenry, Seth Allen and Scott Allen of the Paxton Hardware & Rental team are dressed according to the Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce annual golf scramble’s theme, “The Roaring Twenties,” during Friday’s outing.
Ian Ostendorf, right, of Hudson Drug Shop putts during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce golf scramble. Also pictured is Blake Johnson.
Bob Vaughn of Hudson Drug Shop putts during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce golf scramble.
Paxton Mayor Bill Ingold tees off as a member of the Monical’s team during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce golf scramble.
Cody Kietzman of the First National Bank of Paxton team putts during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce golf scramble.
Ross Sorensen of the First National Bank of Paxton team putts during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce golf scramble.
Justin Goss of the First National Bank of Paxton team putts during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce golf scramble.
Justin Swan of the First National Bank of Paxton team putts during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce golf scramble.
Aaron Warren of the Accolade Health Care team drives a ball off the tee during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce golf scramble.
Todd Heneger of the Shields team hits the ball toward the green during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce golf scramble.
Rick Ingold of the Shields team hits the ball toward the green during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce golf scramble.
Cliff Birley of the Shields team hits the ball toward the green during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce golf scramble.
Butch Smith of the Shields team hits the ball toward the green during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce golf scramble.
Rick Ingold Butch Smith of the Shields team putts during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce golf scramble.
Kyle Bloomstrand of the Englebrecht Grills & Cooks team putts during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce golf scramble.
Eric Stalter of the Englebrecht Grills & Cooks team putts during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce golf scramble.
Josh Didier of the Edward Jones team drives the ball off the tee during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce golf scramble.
Barry Wright of the Edward Jones team drives the ball off the tee during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce golf scramble.
Landon Tolley of the Edward Jones team drives the ball off the tee during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce golf scramble.
Austin Curtis of the Edward Jones team drives the ball off the tee during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce golf scramble.
Members of the Gibson Area Hospital team pose for a photo in their costumes worn during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce golf scramble, which had a “Roaring Twenties” them, from left: Chris Johnson, Brenna Schluter, Colten Brown and Ellen Lee. GAH won the outing’s Best Dressed contest.
Kyler Swanson of the Englebrecht Grills & Cooks team putts during Friday’s Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce golf scramble.
