Here are some of the sights from Saturday's meet at Hap Parker Family Aquatic Center in Rantoul ...
-
2018 Central Swim Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jordan Walder of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims during Saturday’s Central Swim Conference Meet.
-
2018 Central Swim Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Easton Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Swim Conference Meet.
-
2018 Central Swim Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Peyton James of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims during Saturday’s Central Swim Conference Meet.
-
2018 Central Swim Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Naomi Dickey of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Swim Conference Meet.
-
2018 Central Swim Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Aubrey Busboom of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims during Saturday’s Central Swim Conference Meet.
-
2018 Central Swim Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Charlie Kerchenfaut of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Swim Conference Meet.
-
2018 Central Swim Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Landen Barfield of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims during Saturday’s Central Swim Conference Meet.
-
2018 Central Swim Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Conner Vaughn of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims during Saturday’s Central Swim Conference Meet.
-
2018 Central Swim Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Erin Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Swim Conference Meet.
-
2018 Central Swim Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Brandon Knight of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims during Saturday’s Central Swim Conference Meet.
-
2018 Central Swim Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Emma Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Swim Conference Meet.
-
2018 Central Swim Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Isaiah Chatman of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Swim Conference Meet.
-
2018 Central Swim Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Brady Barfield of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims during Saturday’s Central Swim Conference Meet.
-
2018 Central Swim Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Brooklyn Kellems of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Swim Conference Meet.
-
2018 Central Swim Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Gavin Kief of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims during Saturday’s Central Swim Conference Meet.
-
2018 Central Swim Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Elaina Stroh of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Swim Conference Meet.
-
2018 Central Swim Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Brandon Knight of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims during Saturday’s Central Swim Conference Meet.
-
2018 Central Swim Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Aaron Kasper of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Swim Conference Meet.
-
2018 Central Swim Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kirra Lantz of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims during Saturday’s Central Swim Conference Meet.
-
2018 Central Swim Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tanner Graham of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims during Saturday’s Central Swim Conference Meet.
-
2018 Central Swim Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Matthew Duke of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Swim Conference Meet.
-
2018 Central Swim Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Addison Seggebruch of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims during Saturday’s Central Swim Conference Meet.
-
2018 Central Swim Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Wrigley Maxey of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Swim Conference Meet.
-
2018 Central Swim Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Peyton James of the Paxton Aquatic Wildcats swims during Saturday’s Central Swim Conference Meet.
-
2018 Central Swim Conference Meet
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Karleigh Kietzman of the Gibson Area Swim Team swims during Saturday’s Central Swim Conference Meet.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.