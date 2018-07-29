Here are some of the highlights from Sunday's game against Game Seven at Scheiwe Field in Buckley ...
Paxton Swedes at EI League Jamboree (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jake Hensgen of the Paxton Swedes pitches during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against Game Seven.
Noah Darr, left, of the Paxton Swedes slides back toward first base on a pickoff attempt during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against Game Seven.
Tanner Regez, left, of the Paxton Swedes looks to throw to first base after getting the forceout at second during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against Game Seven.
Mark Miller of the Paxton Swedes bats during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against Game Seven.
Mark Prina, above, of the Paxton Swedes tags a runner out at second base during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against Game Seven.
Jacob Whitehead, below, of the Paxton Swedes slides back toward first base on a pickoff attempt during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against Game Seven.
Mark Prina of the Paxton Swedes bunts during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against Game Seven.
Hunter Phelps of the Paxton Swedes bats during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against Game Seven.
Tanner Regez of the Paxton Swedes throws toward first base during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against Game Seven.
Hunter Phelps of the Paxton Swedes throws toward first base during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against Game Seven.
Alan Paul of the Paxton Swedes bats during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against Game Seven.
Alan Paul (18) of the Paxton Swedes receives a throw toward first base to complete a double play during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against Game Seven.
Jacob Bender of the Paxton Swedes bats during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against Game Seven.
Paxton Swedes manager Pat Prina, left, discusses matters with the umpiring crew during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against Game Seven.
Colin Sullivan (3) of the Paxton Swedes bats during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Jamboree game against Game Seven.
