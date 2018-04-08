Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament quarterfinal game at Scheiwe Field in Buckley ...
Buckley Dutchmasters vs. Game Seven (EI League Tourney)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Kyle Pool, right, and Evan Regez of the Buckley Dutchmasters exchange in a handshake after Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament quarterfinal win over Game Seven.
Kyle Pool of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League quarterfinal game against Game Seven.
Dylan Post of the Buckley Dutchmasters lays down a bunt during Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League quarterfinal game against Game Seven.
Quentin Hatfill of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League quarterfinal game against Game Seven.
Quentin Hatfill of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a throw to first base during Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League quarterfinal game against Game Seven.
Jimmy Brandt of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League quarterfinal game against Game Seven.
Mitch Rhoades of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League quarterfinal game against Game Seven.
Drew Schrodt of the Buckley Dutchmasters makes a catch in right field during Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League quarterfinal game against Game Seven.
Jay Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League quarterfinal game against Game Seven.
Jake Stewart of the Buckley Dutchmasters lays down a bunt during Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League quarterfinal game against Game Seven.
Jake Stewart, right, of the Buckley Dutchmasters steals second base during Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League quarterfinal game against Game Seven.
Josh Krumwiede of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a ground ball during Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League quarterfinal game against Game Seven.
Josh Krumwiede of the Buckley Dutchmasters throws toward first base during Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League quarterfinal game against Game Seven.
Drew Schrodt of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League quarterfinal game against Game Seven.
Jimmy Brandt (22) of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides toward second base in a successful attempt to break up a potential double play during Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League quarterfinal game against Game Seven.
Evan Regez of the Buckley Dutchmasters is hit by a pitch during Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League quarterfinal game against Game Seven.
Jake Stewart of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League quarterfinal game against Game Seven.
Josh Krumwiede of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League quarterfinal game against Game Seven.
Jay Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters throws toward first base during Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League quarterfinal game against Game Seven.
Dylan Post of the Buckley Dutchmasters crosses home plate for what would be the game-winning run during Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League quarterfinal game against Game Seven.
Josh Krumweide, right, of the Buckley Dutchmasters collides with a baserunner during Saturday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League quarterfinal game against Game Seven. The runner would be called out due to an interference call.
