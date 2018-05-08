Here are some of the highlights from Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game at Franzen Field in Gifford ...
Jake Stewart (8) of the Buckley Dutchmasters slides back toward second base during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Royal Giants.
Andrew Zenner of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Royal Giants.
Jay Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters fields a ground ball during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Royal Giants.
Evan Regez of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Royal Giants.
Jake Stewart of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Royal Giants.
Roberto Gonzalez, left, of the Royal Giants is forced out by the Buckley Dutchmasters’ Evan Regez during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game.
Josh Krumwiede of the Buckley Dutchmasters catches a fly ball during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Royal Giants.
Members of the Buckley Dutchmasters meet on the mound during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Royal Giants.
Cole Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Royal Giants.
Jimmy Brandt of the Buckley Dutchmasters pitches during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Royal Giants.
Jay Eshleman of the Buckley Dutchmasters bats during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against the Royal Giants.
Jay Eshleman, right, of the Buckley Dutchmasters forces the Royal Giants’ Roberto Gonzales out at home plate during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game.
