Here are some of the highlights from Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game at Franzen Field in Gifford ...
Paxton Swedes vs. Gifford-Flatville (EI Tourney semifinals)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jacob Bender (12) and Jake Hensgen (17) exchange in a high-five after Sunday’s win in the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinals over the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
Paxton Swedes vs. Gifford-Flatville (EI Tourney semifinals)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Paxton Swedes manager Pat Prina, left, discusses matters with the Champaign Dream’s management after the Dream forfeited Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament quarterfinal game to the Swedes.
Paxton Swedes vs. Gifford-Flatville (EI Tourney semifinals)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the Paxton Swedes sit in the dugout after the Champaign Dream forfeited Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament quarterfinal game to the Swedes.
Paxton Swedes vs. Gifford-Flatville (EI Tourney semifinals)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the Paxton Swedes wait for semifinal play after the Champaign Dream forfeited Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament quarterfinal game to the Swedes.
Paxton Swedes vs. Gifford-Flatville (EI Tourney semifinals)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the Paxton Swedes wait for semifinal play after the Champaign Dream forfeited Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament quarterfinal game to the Swedes.
Paxton Swedes vs. Gifford-Flatville (EI Tourney semifinals)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jake Hensgen of the Paxton Swedes pitches during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against Gifford-Flatville.
Paxton Swedes vs. Gifford-Flatville (EI Tourney semifinals)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tanner Regez of the Paxton Swedes fields a ground ball during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against Gifford-Flatville.
Paxton Swedes vs. Gifford-Flatville (EI Tourney semifinals)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Hunter Phelps, right, of the Paxton Swedes tags Gifford-Flatville’s Mike Plecki out at third base during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game.
Paxton Swedes vs. Gifford-Flatville (EI Tourney semifinals)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Stohne Stetler (35) of the Paxton Swedes bats during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against Gifford-Flatville.
Paxton Swedes vs. Gifford-Flatville (EI Tourney semifinals)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Jacob Bender of the Paxton Swedes bats during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against Gifford-Flatville.
Paxton Swedes vs. Gifford-Flatville (EI Tourney semifinals)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tanner Regez of the Paxton Swedes throws toward first base during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against Gifford-Flatville.
Paxton Swedes vs. Gifford-Flatville (EI Tourney semifinals)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Tanner Regez of the Paxton Swedes bats during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against Gifford-Flatville.
Paxton Swedes vs. Gifford-Flatville (EI Tourney semifinals)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Hunter Phelps of the Paxton Swedes bats during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against Gifford-Flatville.
Paxton Swedes vs. Gifford-Flatville (EI Tourney semifinals)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Cooper Johnson of the Paxton Swedes bats during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against Gifford-Flatville.
Paxton Swedes vs. Gifford-Flatville (EI Tourney semifinals)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Miller of the Paxton Swedes bats during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against Gifford-Flatville.
Paxton Swedes vs. Gifford-Flatville (EI Tourney semifinals)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Stohne Stetler of the Paxton Swedes crosses home plate during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against Gifford-Flatville.
Paxton Swedes vs. Gifford-Flatville (EI Tourney semifinals)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Prina of the Paxton Swedes bats during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against Gifford-Flatville.
Paxton Swedes vs. Gifford-Flatville (EI Tourney semifinals)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Miller (10) of the Paxton Swedes slides toward third base during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against Gifford-Flatville.
Paxton Swedes vs. Gifford-Flatville (EI Tourney semifinals)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Alan Paul (18) of the Paxton Swedes catches a fly ball during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against Gifford-Flatville.
Paxton Swedes vs. Gifford-Flatville (EI Tourney semifinals)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Mark Miller (10) of the Paxton Swedes catches a fly ball in right field during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against Gifford-Flatville.
Paxton Swedes vs. Gifford-Flatville (EI Tourney semifinals)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Paxton Swedes manager Pat Prina (1) disputes a call made by the umpires during Sunday’s Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament semifinal game against Gifford-Flatville.
