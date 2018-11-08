Here are some of the highlights from game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series played Saturday in Paxton ...
Paxton Swedes vs. Royal Giants (EI League championship series)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Paxton Swedes catcher Jacob Bender celebrates after tagging the Royal Giants’ Nick Meredith out at home plate during game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series on Saturday.
Paxton Swedes catcher Jacob Bender tags the Royal Giants’ Nick Meredith out at home plate during game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series on Saturday.
Swedes catcher Jacob Bender tags the Royal Giants’ Jake Cribbett out at home plate during game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series on Saturday.
Paxton Swedes catcher Jacob Bender celebrates after tagging the Royal Giants’ Jake Cribbett out at home plate for the final out of game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series on Saturday.
Cooper Johnson, right, of the Paxton Swedes makes a sliding catch in shallow left field during game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Royal Giants on Saturday.
Paxton Swedes manager Pat Prina disputes a call made by the umpires during game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Royal Giants on Saturday.
Colin Sullivan of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Royal Giants on Saturday.
Mark Prina of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Royal Giants on Saturday.
Tanner Regez of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Royal Giants on Saturday.
Mark Prina of the Paxton Swedes fields a ground ball during game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Royal Giants on Saturday.
Cooper Johnson of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Royal Giants on Saturday.
Tanner Regez, left, of the Paxton Swedes tags the Royal Giants’ Blake Hoveln out on a fielder’s choice during game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series on Saturday.
Mark Prina, left, of the Paxton Swedes tags the Royal Giants’ Roberto Gonzalez out at second base during game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series on Saturday.
Tanner Regez of the Paxton Swedes fields a ground ball during game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Royal Giants on Saturday.
Jacob Bender of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Royal Giants on Saturday.
Mark Miller (10) of the Paxton Swedes swipes second base during game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Royal Giants on Saturday.
Mark Miller of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Royal Giants on Saturday.
Hunter Phelps of the Paxton Swedes throws toward first base during game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Royal Giants on Saturday.
Noah Darr of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Royal Giants on Saturday.
Noah Darr of the Paxton Swedes crosses home plate during game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Royal Giants on Saturday.
Cooper Johnson (24) of the Paxton Swedes swipes second base during game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Royal Giants on Saturday.
Paxton Swedes manager Pat Prina, left, and Jacob Bender exchange in a high-five after Bender drives in a run via hit-by-pitch during game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Royal Giants on Saturday.
Tanner Regez (5) of the Paxton Swedes throws toward first base during game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Royal Giants on Saturday.
Mark Prina of the Paxton Swedes catches a line drive during game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Royal Giants on Saturday.
Tristan Wolfe, right, of the Paxton Swedes throws toward first-baseman Jacob Whitehead (39) during game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Royal Giants on Saturday.
Jacob Whitehead of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Royal Giants on Saturday.
Hunter Phelps of the Paxton Swedes bats during game one of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series against the Royal Giants on Saturday.
