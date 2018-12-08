Here are some of the sights and highlights from games two and three of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League Tournament championship series held Sunday at Franzen Field in Gifford ...
Paxton Swedes vs. Royal Giants (Sunday EI League championship series)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Alan Paul, left, and his Paxton Swedes teammates wait for the postgame handshakes after losing game three of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series to the Royal Giants on Sunday.
Cam Robinson of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Royal Giants on Sunday.
Mark Prina of the Paxton Swedes throws toward first base during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Royal Giants on Sunday.
Cam Robinson (7) of the Paxton Swedes fields a throw toward first base to force out Cody Flowers (20) of the Royal Giants during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series on Sunday.
Mark Prina of the Paxton Swedes tries to lay down a bunt during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Royal Giants on Sunday.
Noah Darr of the Paxton Swedes bats during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Royal Giants on Sunday.
Hunter Phelps of the Paxton Swedes bats during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Royal Giants on Sunday.
Hunter Phelps (15) of the Paxton Swedes fields a ground ball during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Royal Giants on Sunday.
Cam Robinson (7) of the Paxton Swedes looks to tag Adam Carver, left, of the Royal Giants in a pickle during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Royal Giants on Sunday.
Tristan Wolfe of the Paxton Swedes bats during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Royal Giants on Sunday.
Tristan Wolfe (22) of the Paxton Swedes steals second base during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Royal Giants on Sunday.
Mark Prina of the Paxton Swedes receives a throw toward second base on a fielder’s choice during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Royal Giants on Sunday.
Cooper Johnson of the Paxton Swedes makes a sliding catch in foul territory during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Royal Giants on Sunday.
Tanner Regez (5) of the Paxton Swedes throws toward first base to try to complete a double play during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Royal Giants on Sunday.
Hunter Phelps (15) of the Paxton Swedes fields a ground ball during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Royal Giants on Sunday.
Members of the Paxton Swedes gather on the mound during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Royal Giants on Sunday.
Hunter Phelps of the Paxton Swedes gains possession of the ball at third base game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Royal Giants on Sunday.
Jake Hensgen of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Royal Giants on Sunday.
Mark Prina of the Paxton Swedes walks toward his team’s dugout after game two of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Royal Giants on Sunday.
Charlie Due of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game three of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Royal Giants on Sunday.
Alan Paul (18) of the Paxton Swedes receives the ball at first base to force Jake Cribbett (5) out during game three of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series on Sunday.
Stohne Stetler of the Paxton Swedes bats during game three of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Royal Giants on Sunday.
Noah Darr (16) of the Paxton Swedes slides safely toward second base game three of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Royal Giants on Sunday.
Tristan Wolfe of the Paxton Swedes pitches during game three of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Royal Giants on Sunday.
Alan Paul of the Paxton Swedes catches a popup during game three of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Royal Giants on Sunday.
Hunter Phelps of the Paxton Swedes heads back to the dugout after striking out during game three of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Royal Giants on Sunday.
Noah Darr of the Paxton Swedes tosses his batting helmet after recording the final out of game three of the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship series against the Royal Giants on Sunday.
