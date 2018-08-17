2018 PBL Pork-Chop Kickoff

Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL varsity football team pose for a photo during the Pork-Chop Kickoff on Friday. FRONT ROW: From left, Jalen Hutchcraft, Ben Busby, Jarred Gronsky, Gunner Belt, Keyn Humes, Mason Ecker, Gavin Coplea, Evan Bristle and Kurtis Adkins. SECOND ROW: From left, managers Tanner Graham and Braden Mutchmore, T.J. Jones, Tristan Hauersperger, Tate Graham, Calvin Foster, Andrew Swanson, Kyle Poll and Chase Elson. THIRD ROW: From left, head coach Jeff Graham, Clayton Robidoux, Hunter Anderson, Connor Beland, Drake Schrodt, Christian Denam, Tanner Bowen and Riley Cuppernell. FOURTH ROW: From left, assistant coach Josh Knoll, Keegan Marty, Colton Coy, Alex Rueck, Austin Gooden, Luke Waterson, Jake Rich and Dalton Busboom. BACK ROW: From left, assistant coaches Jake LeClair and Blake Bodine, Jayden Ware, Luke Cowan, Draven Scroggins and assistant coaches Jason Hutchcraft, Gabe Palmer and Steve Waugh.
