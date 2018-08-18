GCMS football 2018

Here are some sights from Saturday's practice in Gibson City ...
Photographer: Amy Workman/For the Ford County Record
GCMS’s captains pose for a photo after Saturday’s practice, from left: Hayden Workman, Nathan Garard, Jared Trantina and Josh Bleich. GCMS’s captains pose for a photo after Saturday’s practice, from left: Hayden Workman, Nathan Garard, Jared Trantina and Josh Bleich. The last training camp practice was today for GCMS. Earlier that week, the team chose its captains. Those captains were announced Saturday in the final moments of practice.
GCMS coaches stand around during Saturday’s practice.
GCMS head coach Mike Allen stands around during Saturday’s practice.
GCMS head coach Mike Allen, left, discusses matters with two of his players during Saturday’s practice.
GCMS’s Jared Trantina, right, talks things over with an assistant coach during Saturday’s practice.
GCMS players perform in a blocking drill during Saturday’s practice.
GCMS’s Isaiah Chatman runs during Saturday’s practice.
GCMS’s Jared Trantina runs with the ball during Saturday’s practice.
Members of GCMS’s football team walk during Saturday’s practice.
Members of GCMS’s football team huddle up for a play during Saturday’s practice.
A full scrimmage takes place during Saturday’s GCMS football practice.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard passes during Saturday’s practice.
Members of the GCMS football team participate in a drill during Saturday’s practice.
GCMS’s Dallas Whelchel participates in a drill during Saturday’s practice.
Members of GCMS’s football team walk during Saturday’s practice.
Members of GCMS’s football team stand during Saturday’s practice.
A full scrimmage takes place during Saturday’s GCMS football practice.
Just before the announcement of the captains for the GCMS football team, the youth flag football team was warming up for its first game of the year on Saturday. The boys included the flag team in their final camp huddle and the announcement of the four team captains.
GCMS’s Dallas Whelchel, right, stands with one of the flag football players during Saturday’s practice. Just before the announcement of the captains for the GCMS football team, the youth flag football team was warming up for its first game of the year on Saturday. The boys included the flag team in their final camp huddle and the announcement of the four team captains.
GCMS’s Joe Allen, middle, stands with some flag football players during Saturday’s practice. Just before the announcement of the captains for the GCMS football team, the youth flag football team was warming up for its first game of the year on Saturday. The boys included the flag team in their final camp huddle and the announcement of the four team captains.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes, middle, stands with some flag football players during Saturday’s practice. Just before the announcement of the captains for the GCMS football team, the youth flag football team was warming up for its first game of the year on Saturday. The boys included the flag team in their final camp huddle and the announcement of the four team captains.
From left, GCMS’s Josh Bleich, Jared Trantina, Hayden Workman and Nathan Garard are selected as team captains during Saturday’s practice.
Members of the GCMS football team huddle up during Saturday’s practice.
