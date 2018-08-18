Here are some of the highlights from Saturday's Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites game in Gilman ...
-
GCMS youth football at Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Landon Lage (7) runs down the left sideline during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites game against Iroquois West.
-
GCMS youth football at Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Eidan Huddleston, left, records a tackle during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites game against Iroquois West.
-
GCMS youth football at Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Tucker Meuller (4) runs for a 15-yard touchdown during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites game against Iroquois West.
-
GCMS youth football at Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Mitchell Heinz (24) rumbles into the end zone for an extra-point conversion during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites game against Iroquois West.
-
GCMS youth football at Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Adkins (22) records a tackle during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites game against Iroquois West.
-
GCMS youth football at Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Tucker Meuller, left, is off to the races for a 55-yard touchdown run during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites game against Iroquois West.
-
GCMS youth football at Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Mitchell Heinz runs toward the end zone for the Falcons’ second extra-point conversion of Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites game against Iroquois West.
-
GCMS youth football at Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Nathan Bristow, left, recovers a fumble during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites game against Iroquois West.
-
GCMS youth football at Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Bryce Adkins, left, runs for a touchdown during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites game against Iroquois West.
-
GCMS youth football at Iroquois West (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Kason Defries, right, runs into the end zone for an extra-point conversion during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites game against Iroquois West.
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.