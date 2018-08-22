Here are some of the highlights from Wednesday's cross country invite in Paxton ...
2018 PBL Preseason Invite
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Tim Hewerdine, left, and Daniel Busby run during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
Runners begin their trot during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
PBL’s Jordan Giese runs during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
From left, PBL’s Nikolas Schnabel, Trevor Morse and Keagan Busboom run during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
PBL’s Keagan Busboom runs during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
PBL’s Paul Cleary, left, and Tim Hewerdine run during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
PBL’s Lorena Arnett runs during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
PBL’s Alyssa Hofer runs during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
PBL’s Seth Wolken runs during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
PBL’s Cameron Grohler runs during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
PBL’s Olivia Wilson runs during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
PBL’s Yami Domingo runs during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
PBL’s Ryder James runs during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
PBL’s Alec St. Julien runs during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
PBL’s Erik Reck runs during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
PBL’s Jesse Barfield runs during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
PBL’s Ashton Goss runs during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
PBL's Daniel Busby runs during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
PBL’s Evie Ellis runs during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
PBL’s Madeline Royer runs during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
PBL’s Liam McMullin runs during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
PBL’s Zachary Lundquist, left, and Jarrett Hazelwood run during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
PBL’s Gracie Smith runs during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
PBL’s Ryder James runs during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
PBL’s Ryder James, left, and Jordan Giese run during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
PBL’s Lorena Arnett, left, and Evie Ellis run during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
PBL’s Erik Reck, left, and Trevor Morse run during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
PBL’s Jordan Parrish runs during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
PBL’s Alyssa Hofer, left, and Madeline Royer run during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
PBL’s Ashton Goss, left, and Paul Cleary run during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
PBL’s Reese San Diego runs during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
PBL’s Reese San Diego, left, and Yami Domingo run during Wednesday’s PBL Preseason Invite.
