Here are some of the highlights from Wednesday's match at Cissna Park ...
PBL volleyball vs. Oakwood (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
Members of the PBL volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point during Wednesday’s game against Oakwood.
PBL volleyball vs. Oakwood (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Makayla Klann (12) hits the ball up in the air during Wednesday's match against Oakwood.
PBL volleyball vs. Oakwood (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Abbie Schmidt serves during Wednesday's match against Oakwood.
PBL volleyball vs. Oakwood (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Katelyn Crabb serves during Wednesday's match against Oakwood.
PBL volleyball vs. Oakwood (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Lexi Johnson hits the ball during Wednesday's match against Oakwood.
PBL volleyball vs. Oakwood (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Maria Lemenager serves during Wednesday's match against Oakwood.
PBL volleyball vs. Oakwood (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Aubree Bruns (2) hits the ball during Wednesday's match against Oakwood.
PBL volleyball vs. Oakwood (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Addison Oyer (18) hits the ball during Wednesday's match against Oakwood.
PBL volleyball vs. Oakwood (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL's Abbie Schmidt (11) passes during Wednesday's match against Oakwood.
Comments
