Here are some of the highlights from Friday's game in Paxton ...
GCMS at PBL football (2018)
Photographer: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (21) beats PBL’s Drake Schrodt in a 1-on-1 for the ball in the end zone, resulting in a second-quarter touchdown during Friday’s game.
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) stiff-arms PBL’s Mason Ecker on a rushing attempt during Friday’s game.
Money is raised for local foodbanks prior to Friday’s high school varsity football game between PBL and GCMS.
PBL Youth Football players, coaches and cheerleaders are introduced prior to Friday’s high school varsity football game between PBL and GCMS.
PBL head coach Jeff Graham, second from left, and captains Mason Ecker (12), Jake Rich (63), Andrew Swanson (52) and T.J. Jones (33) walk toward midfield for the coin toss prior to Friday’s game against GCMS.
GCMS head coach Mike Allen, right, and captains Hayden Workman (71), Jared Trantina (22), Josh Bleich (59) and Nathan Garard (7) walk toward midfield for the coin toss prior to Friday’s game against PBL.
Members of the PBL Panther Regiment perform prior to Friday’s football game between PBL and GCMS.
Members of the PBL football team enter the field for Friday’s game against GCMS.
Members of the GCMS football team enter the field for Friday’s game against PBL.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (21) makes a diving catch during Friday’s game against PBL.
GCMS’s Payton Kean (24) is tackled by PBL’s Hunter Anderson (1) during Friday’s game.
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) is pursued by PBL’s Gunner Belt (7), Mason Ecker (12) and Andrew Swanson (52) during Friday’s game.
Gunner Belt (7) and the PBL defense celebrate after making a stop during Friday’s game against GCMS.
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) tackles GCMS quarterback Nathan Garard (7) for a loss of yardage during Friday’s game.
PBL’s Hunter Anderson (1) looks for running room as teammate Dalton Busboom (55) blocks GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) during Friday’s game.
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) looks for running room as GCMS’s Austin Spiller (33) pursues him during Friday’s game.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (7) lunges forward for more yards while PBL’s Andrew Swanson (52) pursues him during Friday’s game.
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) is tackled by PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) during Friday’s game.
GCMS’s Ryland Holt (with ball) is tackled by PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) during Friday’s game.
GCMS’s Lane Short (2) and Ryland Holt (21) celebrate after Holt catches a touchdown pass during Friday’s game against PBL.
GCMS’s Ben Freehill (4) kicks an extra-point attempt through the uprights during Friday’s game against PBL.
PBL’s Gunner Belt (7) looks for daylight during Friday’s game against GCMS.
GCMS’s Payton Kean (24) is tackled by PBL’s Andrew Swanson (52) during Friday’s game.
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) tries to get past PBL’s Keyn Humes (2) during Friday’s game.
PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) recovers a fumble during Friday’s game against GCMS.
GCMS’s Hayden Workman (71) and Keegan Kutemeier (61) record a tackle during Friday’s game against PBL.
PBL’s Gavin Coplea (13) passes during Friday’s game against GCMS.
GCMS’s Nathan Garard (7) is tackled by PBL’s Andrew Swanson (52) during Friday’s game.
Members of the GCMS football team celebrate after their team scores points during Friday’s game against PBL.
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) is tackled by GCMS’s Josh Bleich (59) and Bryce Barnes (18) during Friday’s game.
PBL’s Chase Elson (27) tries to intercept a pass intended for GCMS’s Ryland Holt during Friday’s game, but the pass went through his hands and fell incomplete.
GCMS’s Austin Spiller, left, intercepts a pass during Friday’s game against PBL.
GCMS’s Austin Spiller (33) receives some congratulations after intercepting a pass during Friday’s game against PBL.
GCMS’s Bryce Barnes (18) makes a leaping catch in the end zone for a third-quarter touchdown during Friday’s game against PBL.
GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) is tackled by PBL’s Keyn Humes (2) and Hunter Anderson (1) during Friday’s game.
PBL’s Andrew Swanson (52) tackles GCMS’s Payton Kean during Friday’s game.
GCMS’s Lance Livingston (20) runs toward the end zone for a third-quarter touchdown during Friday’s game against PBL.
GCMS’s Lance Livingston (20) receives congratulations after scoring a third-quarter touchdown during Friday’s game against PBL.
PBL’s T.J. Jones (33) is tackled by GCMS’s Hayden Workman (71) during Friday’s game.
PBL’s Gavin Coplea (13) tries to get away from GCMS’s Jared Trantina (22) and Layne Harden (10) during Friday’s game.
GCMS’s Layne Harden (10) intercepts a pass intended for PBL’s Mason Ecker (12) in the end zone during Friday’s game.
GCMS’s Spencer Meenen (36) and Nick Culler (17) tackle PBL’s Kyle Poll during Friday’s game.
GCMS’s Cade Elliott tries to get away from PBL’s Gunner Belt (7) and Chase Elson (27) during Friday’s game.
Members of the GCMS football team sing the school song toward the fans after winning Friday’s game against PBL.
